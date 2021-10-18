HarbourVest Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 55,029 Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000. Tenable comprises about 0.2% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 218,866 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Tenable by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 162,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 45,564 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Tenable by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 26,879 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $58,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,152.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,952 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,876 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock opened at $50.85 on Monday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -195.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

