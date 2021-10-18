Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.35

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

