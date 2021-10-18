Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.35

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

