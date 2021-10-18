Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,757 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 11,371 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAL. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

Shares of HAL opened at $26.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.57 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

