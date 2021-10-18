GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Short Interest Update

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the September 15th total of 97,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

GVP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. 16 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 million, a PE ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.32. GSE Systems has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 2.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GSE Systems by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 36,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of GSE Systems by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GSE Systems by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,029,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 71,277 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSE Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GSE Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation.

