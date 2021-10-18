GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. GreenSky posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GreenSky has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth about $1,985,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 35,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after buying an additional 242,510 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 26.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 31,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,400. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.41.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

