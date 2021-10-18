Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the September 15th total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ETCG traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,962. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $96.00.

