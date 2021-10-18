Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 18th. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $67,747.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00065493 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00070072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00100008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,983.82 or 1.00160656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.51 or 0.05997493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00023665 BTC.

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

