Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Short Interest Up 39.1% in September

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the September 15th total of 75,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

GSEV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,017. Gores Holdings VII has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEV. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at about $33,838,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at about $10,435,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter worth about $10,148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter worth about $10,105,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter worth about $9,900,000. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.