Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Sold by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC decreased its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,970 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,560 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,610,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073,195 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,399,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,969,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619,166 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 17.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globalstar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $1.53 on Monday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 77.20%. The company had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.