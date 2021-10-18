Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Up 27.6% in September

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 899,400 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 704,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 757,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.07. 669,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.12. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $82.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 55.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,795 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,280,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,845,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,798,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 53.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after buying an additional 285,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.