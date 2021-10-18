Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GMRE. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,348,000 after buying an additional 305,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after acquiring an additional 759,769 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,699 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,882,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,196,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,426,000 after acquiring an additional 222,212 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -121.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $16.07.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

