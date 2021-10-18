Glazer Capital LLC Sells 39,504 Shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) by 79.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,504 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Ackrell SPAC Partners I were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 315,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACKIU opened at $10.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors.

