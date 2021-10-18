Glazer Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 17,478 Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $643,000.

OTCMKTS ALTUU opened at $10.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

