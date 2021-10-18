Glazer Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,256,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $991,000.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSIB opened at $9.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.