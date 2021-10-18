Glazer Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,638 Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OHPA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,932,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,897,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OHPA opened at $9.73 on Monday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

