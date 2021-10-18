Glazer Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter valued at $7,544,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter valued at $7,335,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter valued at $4,742,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter valued at $2,918,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter worth about $978,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VPCB opened at $9.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

