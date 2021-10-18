Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives $46.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIL. Desjardins lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $36.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is -344.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,757,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 91.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 68,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 29.2% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,042,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after purchasing an additional 236,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

