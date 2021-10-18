Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives $89.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THRM. Roth Capital upped their price target on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company.

Get Gentherm alerts:

In other Gentherm news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gentherm by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THRM traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,492. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average of $76.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.