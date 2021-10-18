GAMEE Trading 14% Higher This Week (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 18th. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $17.70 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded up 1,727,747.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00068267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00070474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00102950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,932.59 or 1.00060016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,720.48 or 0.06109564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

