GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the September 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CAO Kieran Caterina sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $54,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,677 shares in the company, valued at $451,279.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 5.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 117.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 17.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAMCO Investors stock traded up $2.29 on Monday, reaching $27.50. 19,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,739. GAMCO Investors has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $747.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $75.62 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 25.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

