Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 330 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $230.84 on Monday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $176.18 and a one year high of $282.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.72 and its 200 day moving average is $209.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

