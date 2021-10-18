Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $8,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after buying an additional 1,664,240 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after buying an additional 1,538,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 35,515 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $2,860,022.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,037 shares of company stock valued at $47,034,023 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

