Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $9.86 Million Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 32,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,278,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,847,000 after acquiring an additional 354,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $29.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.31 and a beta of 2.21.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

