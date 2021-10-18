Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $7.45 Million Holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,050 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 3.29% of Farmer Bros. worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 67,321 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

FARM has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ FARM opened at $7.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $139.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.64. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $102.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.40 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmer Bros. Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

