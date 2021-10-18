Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Down to $53.52

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.52, but opened at $51.86. Galapagos shares last traded at $51.83, with a volume of 1,012 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on shares of Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average is $66.60.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $184.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.71 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Galapagos NV will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 476.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 201.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

