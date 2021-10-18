Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 19,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $11,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 547.0% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 6,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 785,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,897,146.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 24,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $9.99 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

