Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 420.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,272 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $12,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,222,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $9,992,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,329,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZI stock opened at $67.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $69.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 509,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $34,818,101.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 69,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $3,672,377.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,945,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,002,614. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

