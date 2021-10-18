Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $13,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Avista stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $298.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

In related news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $134,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

