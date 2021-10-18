Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 1,933 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,829 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,895 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after purchasing an additional 718,833 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $140,874,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,832,204 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $368,899,000 after acquiring an additional 655,524 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 79.3% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,384 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $287,476,000 after acquiring an additional 616,234 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Shares of NXPI opened at $189.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.05. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $126.80 and a 52-week high of $228.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

