Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 3,400 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

VLO stock opened at $78.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

