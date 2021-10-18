FTX Token Market Cap Hits $6.66 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $6.66 billion and approximately $240.10 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $55.37 or 0.00089466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00041404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00198007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009456 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 336,231,561 coins and its circulating supply is 120,361,225 coins. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

