FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Short Interest Down 27.0% in September

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 667,400 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the September 15th total of 913,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 706,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of FreightCar America stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $4.37. 2,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,787. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The company had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 293.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

