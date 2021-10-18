Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to announce $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Fox Factory reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $328.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.54 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,101,000 after acquiring an additional 406,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,978,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the second quarter worth about $253,058,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fox Factory by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,353,000 after buying an additional 66,597 shares during the period.

Shares of FOXF opened at $157.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $172.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

