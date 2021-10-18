FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Investec

FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS FANDF opened at $4.11 on Monday. FirstRand has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07.

About FirstRand

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

