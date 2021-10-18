FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Investec

FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS FANDF opened at $4.11 on Monday. FirstRand has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07.
About FirstRand
Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for FirstRand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstRand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.