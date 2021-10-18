First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Short Interest Up 28.7% in September

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the September 15th total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several analysts have commented on MYFW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 784,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,597,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO John Emery Sawyer bought 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $94,737.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,526.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 104.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 74,215 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 174.4% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 230,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 146,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 351.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYFW stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.79. The stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,503. First Western Financial has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.92.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.