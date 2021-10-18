First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 476,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $24,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.52 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

