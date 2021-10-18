First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Down 28.5% in September

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the September 15th total of 322,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPF. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $5,011,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 331,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 129,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,308,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,185,000 after buying an additional 82,557 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 484,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after buying an additional 63,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $926,000.

Shares of FPF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 50,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,768. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $26.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

