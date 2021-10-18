First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Holdings Raised by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 3.4% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned about 0.16% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $$59.91 during trading on Monday. 14,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,538. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.90 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

