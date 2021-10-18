First Foundation Advisors Sells 881 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $131.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.87 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

