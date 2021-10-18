First Foundation Advisors Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.87 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93.

