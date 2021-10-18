First Foundation Advisors Invests $385,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 14.3% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 759.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 9.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ASML by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in ASML by 11.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $789.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $808.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $724.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $357.38 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ASML. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

