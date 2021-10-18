First Foundation Advisors Has $499,000 Stock Position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 19,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,943,000.

NYSE:ARDC opened at $16.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 320,000 shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

