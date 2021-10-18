First Foundation Advisors Cuts Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 54.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of PML stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.