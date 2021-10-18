Fei Protocol (FEI) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last week, Fei Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $423.37 million and $52.81 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00065331 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00069568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00100722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,815.78 or 0.99957659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.48 or 0.05987007 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00023612 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

