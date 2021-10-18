Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Stake Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.39% of Federal Signal worth $9,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,748,000 after buying an additional 42,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,846,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after buying an additional 38,442 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,271,000 after acquiring an additional 268,426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,591,000 after acquiring an additional 311,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,290,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,417,000 after acquiring an additional 138,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

FSS opened at $41.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.