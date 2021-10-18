Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,120,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,805 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.24% of Fastenal worth $370,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

