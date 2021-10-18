FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Short Interest Up 40.0% in September

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NYSE:FZT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,665. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71.
About FAST Acquisition Corp. II
