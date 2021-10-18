FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Short Interest Up 40.0% in September

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:FZT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,665. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71.

About FAST Acquisition Corp. II

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

