Falcon Project (FNT) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $839.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Falcon Project has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded 1,727,747.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00068267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00070474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00102950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,932.59 or 1.00060016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,720.48 or 0.06109564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com

