Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 40.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after buying an additional 1,437,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.31.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $16,910,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,327,158 shares of company stock worth $838,357,408 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded up $10.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $334.77. 640,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,829,279. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.73. The company has a market cap of $943.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

